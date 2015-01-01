SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nocentini A, Muñoz-Fernández N, Menesini E, Sánchez-Jiménez V. Sex Res. Social Policy 2023; 20(2): 426-437.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, National Sexuality Resource Center)

DOI

10.1007/s13178-021-00623-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Understanding the specific risk profile for distinct forms of dating aggression (DA) is very informative to define cross-cutting interventions. The study aims to evaluate whether specific profiles of risk defined using a person-oriented approach predicted physical, sexual, and psychological DA after 6 months.

Methods

Eight hundred sixty-six Spanish adolescents were interviewed at two time points (50.5% male; average age = 15.04). Latent profile analysis at T1 was used to delineate profiles of individual and relational risk.

Results

A three-class model best represents the data: a "normative" class (N = 768; 88%); a "highly aggressive" class characterized by acceptance of violent norms, bullying behaviors, and anger dysregulation (N = 13, 1.5%); a "jealous-conflictual" class characterized by cognitive and emotional jealousy, negative couple quality, and anger dysregulation (N = 85, 10%). Controlling for age, sex, and longitudinal stability, physical DA was predicted significantly by the "highly aggressive" profile (β = .11; p < .05), psychological DA by the "jealous-conflictual" profile (β = .16; p < .01), and sexual DA by the "jealous-conflictual" (β = .20; p < .001) and "highly aggressive" profile as a trend (β = .08; p = .071).

Conclusions

Specific risk profiles differentially predict risk for physical, sexual, and psychological DA perpetration. A general aggressive pattern predicts physical DA and sexual DA weakly, whereas psychological and sexual DA are associated with a couple of risks, where the dimension of jealousy, control, and conflict characterizes the dynamic between partners.

Policy Implications

Findings suggested that physical DA, and at a lower level sexual DA, should be prevented using cross-cutting strategies on general aggression. Psychological and sexual DA might require more contextually based interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Dating aggression; Latent profile analysis; Prospective study; Risk profile

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print