SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gretgrix E, Farmer C. Sex Res. Social Policy 2023; 20(2): 735-750.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, National Sexuality Resource Center)

DOI

10.1007/s13178-022-00718-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Sexual violence is often positioned as a heterosexual experience, perpetrated by men against women. Research from the USA has revealed university sexual violence policies are typically heteronormatively framed and ignore the sexual victimisation of men and sexuality and gender diverse people (DeLong et al. in Journal of Interpersonal Violence 33:3315-3343, 2018; Enke in Journal of College Student Development 59:479-485, 2016; Worthen & Wallace in Family Relations 66:180-196, 2017). In Australia, there has been little examination of university sexual violence policies in terms of inclusivity and language used in relation to gender, sexuality or the framing of sexual violence. Positioned within a feminist perspective, which seeks to promote equitable consideration of all sexual and gender identities, the current study starts to fill this gap.


Language: en

Keywords

Gender; Heteronormativity; Inclusivity; Sexual violence; University sexual violence policy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print