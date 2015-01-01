|
Ramirez MR, Gower AL, Brown C, Nam YS, Eisenberg ME. Sch. Ment. Health 2023; 15(2): 508-518.
Abstract
Biased-based bullying, a common form of aggression that occurs in schools, targets individuals because of stigmatized identities and characteristics. Because biased-based bullying has adverse impacts on the health and well-being of marginalized students, the management and prevention of biased-based incidents is a priority, but little is known about school efforts in prevention. The goal of this study was to understand the kinds of strategies used by schools to address bias-based bullying as well as the challenges to effective prevention and intervention. Qualitative interviews were conducted with 7 teams composed of 19 educators from middle and high schools in Minnesota who were responsible for bullying response. Teams were composed of administrators, paraprofessional staff, and teachers from urban, suburban, and rural schools.
Keywords
Biased-based bullying; Prevention and control; School