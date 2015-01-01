|
Morgan PL, Farkas G, Woods AD, Wang Y, Hillemeier MM, Oh Y. Sch. Ment. Health 2023; 15(2): 566-582.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
We analyzed a population-representative cohort (N = 13,611; Mage at kindergarten, first, and second grade = 67.5, 79.5, and 91.5 months, respectively) to identify kindergarten to second grade factors predictive of being bullies or victims during third to fifth grade. We did so by estimating a block recursive structural equation model (SEM) with three sets of predictors. These were: (a) individual and school socio-demographics; (b) family distress and harsh parenting; and (c) individual behavior and achievement. Relations between each of the included variables and the bullying outcomes were simultaneously estimated within the SEM. Thus, each variable served as a control for estimating the effects of the other variables. We used robust standard errors to account for student clustering within schools.
Language: en
Academic achievement; Bullying; Externalizing problem behaviors; Longitudinal; Victimization