Abstract

Racial/ethnic minoritized (REM) youth represent a high-risk group for suicide, yet there are striking disparities in their use of mental health services (MHS) even after risk is identified in schools. Prior research suggests that school-based risk assessments and hospitalization encounters can be negatively experienced by REM youth and families, thus deterring likelihood of seeking follow-up care. The Safe Alternatives for Teens and Youth-Acute (SAFETY-A) is a brief, strengths-based, cognitive-behavioral family intervention demonstrated to increase linkage to MHS when implemented in emergency departments. With its focus on strengths and family engagement, SAFETY-A may cultivate a positive therapeutic encounter suited to addressing disparities in MHS by enhancing trust and family collaboration, if appropriately adapted for schools. Thirty-seven school district leaders and frontline school MHS providers from districts serving primarily socioeconomically disadvantaged REM communities participated in key informant interviews and focus groups. First, interviews were conducted to understand usual care processes for responding to students with suicidal thoughts and behaviors and perspectives on the strengths and disadvantages of current practices. An as-is process analysis was used to describe current practices spanning risk assessment, crisis intervention, and follow-up. Second, focus groups were conducted to solicit perceptions of the fit of SAFETY-A for these school contexts. Thematic analysis of the interviews and focus groups was used to identify multilevel facilitators and barriers to SAFETY-A implementation and potential tailoring variables for implementation strategies across school districts.

