Abstract

Exposure to high heat and humidity in the workplace is a critical health and safety issue. In Australia, where heat waves are occurring with more frequency and intensity the risks posed by occupational heat exposure have been acknowledged by employer groups, trade unions, and statutory government agencies. In this study we investigate the employment context in which heat stress is experienced, and whether the mode of employment affects the capacity to manage it. We examine the experience of workplace heat exposure for two groups of affected outdoor workers: contracted pieceworkers in bicycle delivery and permanently employed municipal workers in parks and road maintenance. Data was collected in Sydney during the summer of 2019 via surveys and in-person interviews with the two sets of workers. Research findings reflect the well-established nexus between outside temperature, humidity and work effort in producing heat stress. The comparative findings reveal that more secure forms of employment enable social organisation and workflow to manage heat stress and that, conversely, more contingent forms of employment such as contractual piece work can exacerbate exposure. The research demonstrates that the mode of employment has a direct bearing on the capacity to address workplace heat stress: growth in contract or 'gig' work may exacerbate impacts; this issue is likely to become more important with advancing climate change.

Language: en