Abstract

The "4th industrial revolution" is accelerating changes in technology, industry, and machinery, and the "Internet of everything" (IoE) requires comprehensive integration of people and machines. Despite the development of these technologies, fatal accidents continue to occur due to malfunctions of dangerous machinery, so the importance of the safety certification system is increasing, but there are few objective analysis data. In this study, the necessity of a safety certification system was confirmed by analyzing the effect of the safety certification system on the prevention effect of industrial accidents in three methods. Based on these analysis results, the industrial accident prevention effect of the current safety certification system and necessary supplementary tasks were derived. Safety certification systems for more than 30 machines and equipment are in operation in South Korea. In this research, the press, crane, catapult, and lift machines most commonly used in industrial fields were analyzed. This study was conducted in five steps: a safety certification system operation status investigation, a survey and interviews, an analysis of dangerous machinery and equipment accidents, focus group interviews, and study of the direction of safety certification systems in consideration of recent IoE developments. As a result of the analysis, various opinions were presented on the safety certification system by subject, and it was found that it was necessary to prepare supplementary measures for the advancement of the safety certification system advancement, expand its field applicability, and improve the efficiency of safety certification.

