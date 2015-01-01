|
Citation
Seyfzadehdarabad F, Sadeghi-Firoozabadi V, Shokri O, Bagheri M, Sadeghi Firoozabadi A. Safety Sci. 2023; 165: e106196.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Human factors are one of the most important factors affecting safety performance in the changing maritime environment, yet maritime pilots' human errors have not been sufficiently investigated from a psycho-cognitive perspective although they are central to the safe passage of vessels in challenging waterways. Since human error is associated with cognitive functioning, this study aimed to explore cognitive correlates of maritime pilots' human error history through a causal-comparative design using ex post facto human error data. Thus, based on a sample size calculation, 72 Iranian male maritime pilots were recruited and their performance was assessed by six Vienna Test System tests (working memory [CORSI], focused attention [WAFF], divided attention [WAFG], situational awareness [MR], planning [TOL-F], and time and movement anticipation [ZBA]). Finally, pilots with and without a history of human error were compared based on their performance in cognitive tests using independent samples t-test or Mann-Whitney U test.
Language: en
Keywords
Cognitive functions; Human error; Maritime pilot; Maritime safety; Psychological assessment; Vienna test system (VTS)