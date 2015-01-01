SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fredrick SS, Coyle S, King J. Psychol. Sch. 2023; 60(6): 1958-1978.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/pits.22844

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cyberbullying is a significant public health concern that has been associated with negative outcomes. The pandemic has increased the reliance on technology in the classroom; thus, research exploring cyberbullying in the classroom is even more important. Furthermore, it is important to understand teachers' perceptions of cyberbullying to inform efforts to support teachers in addressing cyberbullying. With a nationally representative sample of 174 teachers in the United States, a series of questionnaires were administered to investigate teachers' perceptions of cyberbullying, their preparedness to address cyberbullying, perceptions of effective strategies to address cyberbullying and whether social-emotional learning programs used in their schools incorporate digital citizenship skills.

RESULTS indicated little change in the rates of cyberbullying in schools, but that teachers reported a need for training and professional development to best support them on this topic. Implications related to teacher educator preparation programs and school based interventions targeting cyberbullying are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

cyberbullying; digital citizenship; intervention; prevention; teachers

