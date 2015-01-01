|
Citation
|
Fredrick SS, Coyle S, King J. Psychol. Sch. 2023; 60(6): 1958-1978.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cyberbullying is a significant public health concern that has been associated with negative outcomes. The pandemic has increased the reliance on technology in the classroom; thus, research exploring cyberbullying in the classroom is even more important. Furthermore, it is important to understand teachers' perceptions of cyberbullying to inform efforts to support teachers in addressing cyberbullying. With a nationally representative sample of 174 teachers in the United States, a series of questionnaires were administered to investigate teachers' perceptions of cyberbullying, their preparedness to address cyberbullying, perceptions of effective strategies to address cyberbullying and whether social-emotional learning programs used in their schools incorporate digital citizenship skills.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cyberbullying; digital citizenship; intervention; prevention; teachers