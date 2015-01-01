Abstract

Students who are abused in various ways are at a higher risk for psychological problems such as depression and suicidal ideation. Accordingly, this study aimed to investigate the mediating role of psychological problems and perceived social support in the relationship between cyber victimization and suicidal behavior. The participants in this cross-sectional study were 250 adolescents, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth-grade students (aged 13-18 years) in Bushehr, Iran. The instruments used to collect the data were the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale-21 (DASS-21), Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support (MSPSS), Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R), and Cyberbullying/Victimization Experiences Questionnaire. SPSS-25 and AMOS-24 software were used for data analysis. The indirect and negative effects of perceived social support showed that support (from family members and significant others) is associated with reduced suicidal behavior in students experiencing cyber victimization. Moreover, the indirect and positive effects of psychological problems showed that cyber victimization increases the risk of students experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress, and may lead to increased suicidal behavior in them. The experience of cyberbullying victimization in students is associated with their suicidal behavior. These students need treatment through psycho-educational interventions or even psychotherapy in some cases.

