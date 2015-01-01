Abstract

This qualitative study investigated high school student peer counselors' experience of a mind-body medicine curriculum incorporated into a peer counseling program following a school shooting. A series of focus groups were held with peer counselors in 10th-12th grade (n = 24, mean age = 16.5 [SD = 1.0]; 71% female) participating in the mind-body medicine curriculum. Data analysis was conducted using a thematic analysis. Peer counselors reported that the mind-body medicine curriculum decreased their stress and helped them regulate their emotions. Other interview themes included feeling closer to other students, improved relationships with their parents, increased resilience and self-confidence, working harder for their goals, not stressing over small things, and choosing supportive friends. The themes related to their peer counseling work were that the mind-body skills would help them be less reactive and more patient with other students and that the skills would also be helpful for these other students. This study has important implications for practitioners in the schools because the mind-body medicine curriculum can effectively complement the communication, problem-solving, and decision-making skills taught in peer counseling programs.

