Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of child sexual violence remains overwhelming, particularly among Indigenous populations, despite increased awareness. Therefore, implementing efficient initiatives is crucial in preventing and reducing sexual violence rates among these groups.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the processes involved in the implementation of a sexual violence prevention program in two Indigenous communities in Canada and assess application of culturally safe practices.



METHOD: Eight Indigenous and non-Indigenous project managers underwent semi-structured interviews before the program's implementation; five of them also participated in the follow-up interviews. Moreover, thirteen Indigenous service providers from the two communities answered open-ended questions when the included training ended.



RESULTS: Thematic analysis revealed the importance of following an ongoing process (not only before implementing a program) to assess the needs of community members and involving them in decision-making. Administrative injunctions were also identified as a significant challenge during implementation.



RESULTS showed that participants reported the taboo of sexual violence as a challenge but that constant discussions about the prevention of sexual violence helped defuse the discomfort and foster trust between Indigenous and non-Indigenous professionals. Finally, participants provided recommendations to improve research and intervention practices.



CONCLUSIONS: Several takeaways were discussed to improve research practices with, by, and for Indigenous peoples, such as using collaborative communication, developing common understanding relative to work agendas, and increasing cultural competencies to build trust within the partnership.

Language: en