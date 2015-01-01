|
Citation
|
Vaishnav A, Smith GA, Badeti J, Michaels NL. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(1): e25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37357309
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Firearm injuries are the leading cause of mortality among children and adolescents 1-19 years old in the USA. Many prior studies on this topic lack detailed information about the circumstances of the firearm fatalities and include decedents and shooters of all ages. This study characterizes firearm fatalities in the USA in which children < 15 years old unintentionally killed themselves or another child.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury; Surveillance; Violence; Pediatric; Mortality; Firearm; Unintentional