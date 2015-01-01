SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Mg B, Paul A. J. Assoc. Physicians India 2023; 71(4): 11-12.

(Copyright © 2023, Association of Physicians of India)

10.5005/japi-11001-0219

37355797

[locally known as “saani powder” in Tamil Nadu. It is freely available in homes as a disinfectant and is sometimes accidentally consumed by children. It is available in two colors -yellow and green.[1,2] Cow dung powder poisoning is common in certain districts of Tamil Nadu] see also: doi: 10.4103/0972-5229.169357
---

Cow dung powder coloring agent poisoning is common in Southern Tamil Nadu. Both yellow and green varieties are common. Yellow cow dung poisoning usually produces central nervous system (CNS) and hepatic involvement as well as gastrointestinal problems. Though cardiac issues like arrhythmias are seen, toxic myocarditis and cardiac failure are not common. We present a case of a 42-year-old lady with yellow cow dung poisoning who developed toxic myocarditis and cardiac failure with complete recovery over a period of time.


Female; India; Animals; *Heart Failure; *Myocarditis; Arrhythmias, Cardiac/chemically induced; Cardiotoxicity/etiology; Cattle

