Negi RC, Machhan P, Raj M, Barwal VK, Chander S, Thakur S, Mokta J. J. Assoc. Physicians India 2023; 71(5): 11-12.
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Physicians of India)
37355819
OBJECTIVE: Snake bite is an emergency in tropical and subtropical countries. It is a neglected disease and is most commonly seen in rural setups, where people are ignorant about the venomous snake bites. It results in increased mortality and morbidity because precious time is wasted, either in consulting traditional healers or waiting for the development of signs and symptoms of envenomation. Then only the patient is shifted to a health center. Here we studied the clinical profile, management, and outcome of snake bite patients.
Language: en
Adult; Humans; Female; Middle Aged; Young Adult; *Snake Bites/epidemiology/therapy/diagnosis; Antivenins/therapeutic use; Snake Venoms; Tertiary Care Centers; Tertiary Healthcare