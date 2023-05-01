Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the association between child exposure to intimate partner violence (CEIPV) committed against their mother and functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs) in school-age children.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study was carried out that evaluated 626 mother-child pairs living in a poor urban area in the Northeast of Brazil. The mothers were asked about their children's exposure to intimate partner violence. Holden's classification was used, which investigates ten types of CEIPV from prenatal care. The number of exposures, age of onset, and the perpetrator of the exposure were also verified. The FGIDs in children were identified from the mother's responses to the questionnaire about pediatric gastrointestinal symptoms, Roma III version parent-report, translated and cross-culturally adapted into Brazilian Portuguese.



RESULTS: FGIDs were more frequent among children exposed to violence than those not exposed (OR: 1.64; 95% CI: 1.04-2.58; p = 0.03). Likewise, in children who suffered four or more types of exposure (OR: 1.81; 95% CI: 1.10-2.96; p = 0.01), in which the exposure started in the first two years of life (OR: 1.93; 95% CI: 1.08-3.47; p = 0.02) and in those whose biological father was the perpetrator of the violence (OR; 1.62; 95% CI: 1, 05-2.48; p = 0.02).



CONCLUSION: Corroborating the proposal of the biopsychosocial model, CEIPV increases the chance of occurrence of FGIDs in school-age children. Therefore, early identification and proposals for appropriate interventions are suggested both for the prevention of CEIPV and for the prevention and follow-up of FGIDs.

Language: en