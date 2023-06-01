Abstract

Aggression is one of the leading concerns reported by United States service members and veterans. Trauma and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms have emerged as key drivers of aggression. Research to date, however, has largely overlooked the effect of aggression on increasing risk of trauma exposure and subsequent PTSD. The current study addresses this gap by examining whether (a) pre-deployment aggression predicts trauma exposure on deployment and post-deployment PTSD, (b) trauma exposure on deployment and post-deployment PTSD predict post-deployment aggression, and (c) trauma exposure on deployment and post-deployment PTSD symptoms explain changes in aggressive behavior from pre-to post-deployment. Data from the Army Study to Assess Risk and Resilience in Servicemembers (Army STARRS) Pre/Post Deployment Study (PPDS) on nationally representative sample of 8558 Active-duty Army soldiers were analyzed.



RESULTS revealed positive correlations between pre-deployment aggression (assessed via items from the Joint Mental Health Advisory Team 7), trauma exposure on deployment (assessed via items from the Deployment Stress Scale), post-deployment PTSD symptoms (assessed via items from the civilian PTSD Checklist and PTSD Checklist for DSM-5), and post-deployment aggression. Further, pre-deployment aggression predicted trauma exposure on deployment and post-deployment PTSD; trauma exposure on deployment and post-deployment PTSD predicted post-deployment aggression; and changes in aggression from pre-to post-deployment were partially mediated by trauma exposure on deployment and post-deployment PTSD symptoms. Collectively, these findings highlight the utility of identifying and addressing pre-deployment aggression in mitigating trauma exposure and later psychopathology.

Language: en