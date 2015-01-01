Abstract

We know little about veterans' lifetime trauma exposure patterns and how such patterns are associated with mental health outcomes. This study sought to identify lifetime trauma exposure typologies among veterans and examine associations between these typologies and mental health outcomes. It used baseline data from a national longitudinal mail-based survey of 3,544 veterans and oversampled for women (51.6%) and veterans living in high crime areas (67.6%). Most veterans (94.2%) reported trauma exposure, and 80.1% reported exposure to two or more traumas. Prevalence of mental health outcomes was: 27.7% anxiety, 31.3% depression, 37.9% posttraumatic stress disorder, 44.4% alcohol use disorder, 10.4% suicide attempt, and 33.5% mental health comorbidity. Latent class analysis was used to identify patterns of lifetime trauma exposure and logistic regression was used to examine the odds of mental health outcomes as a function of class membership. Five lifetime trauma exposure typologies emerged: (1) low trauma; (2) high combat and community violence; (3) intimate partner violence trauma; (4) high global physical assault; and (5) high trauma. Classes showed differential associations with mental health outcomes.



FINDINGS have implications for clinical practice including informing providers' mental health treatment plans to correspond to each veteran's trauma exposure typology.

Language: en