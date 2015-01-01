Abstract

High prevalence rates of self-harm and suicide in adolescence provide unique challenges for parents. The aim of this scoping review was to explore key gaps in our understanding of the current scientific literature on the experience of parents who have adolescent children experiencing suicide crisis or self-harm. Four academic databases were searched using three broad concepts: self-harming behaviour or suicidal crisis; adolescents or young people; and the experiences or behaviour of parents, between journal inception and March 2022. Information reporting on the parents’ experience was extracted and a qualitative synthesis was conducted. Twenty-two articles met inclusion criteria and were assessed in detail. The experience of parents with an adolescent engaged in self-harm or suicidal crisis were classified into three temporal themes: discovery of the suicidal phenomena, management of suicidal phenomena, and after the suicidal phenomena had ceased. Parents caring for an adolescent experiencing self-harm or suicidal crisis experience poorer psychological wellbeing, difficulty accessing support services, and changes in the parent–child relationship. Parents desire greater support for both themselves and their child and further investigation is required to understand specifically which supports would be most appropriate at each stage.

