Abstract

In view of the new situation faced by safety risk management in underground metal mines, based on a comprehensive analysis of the current situation of mine safety management business and system construction requirements, the main functional modules, overall architecture, and data interaction mode of the intelligent safety risk analysis and decision-making system were analyzed and designed. On the basis of elaborating the implementation process of the main functional modules of the system, such as multi-source safety information collection and governance, and safety risk intelligence analysis and visualization, a safety risk intelligence analysis and decision-making system was constructed, which provided efficient and real-time intelligent application and analysis services for safety in the production of underground metal mines and realized the whole process information management of collection, aggregation, processing, analysis, and visual display of multi-source mine safety risk information. The application of the system has made an essential change in the mode of mine safety risk management, realizing the active safety management goal of shifting safety risk management from post-analysis to pre-prevention, helping to improve the pertinence and efficiency of safety risk management, and greatly reducing the risk of mine safety accidents.

Language: en