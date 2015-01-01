SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cherian RM, N.y AR. Critical and Radical Social Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.1332/204986021X16844918105641

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) in a micro-space invites the attention of development practitioners to intervene at the micro-, meso- and macro-level, especially in the case of marginalised women. Here, visual arts therapy is a culturally located instrument used to impact and mobilise individuals in order to construct resilience and deconstruct stress. The article analyses such an intervention and the resultant change in 204 women violated by intimate partner violence. It uses mixed research methods, employing structured interviewing using Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale and focus group discussions. The findings reveal reduced and milder levels of anxiety, stress and depression among the women after participating in the interventions, with emergent themes including 'fear', 'beatings', 'motivation', 'recovery' and 'healing', and 'mutual aid'. The implications affirm women-centred social work practice.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print