Abstract

Pavement friction plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of road networks. Accurately assessing friction levels is vital for effective pavement maintenance and for the development of management strategies employed by state highway agencies. Traditionally, friction evaluations have been conducted on a case-by-case basis, focusing on specific road sections. However, this approach fails to provide a comprehensive assessment of friction conditions across the entire road network. This paper introduces a hybrid clustering algorithm, namely the combination of density-based spatial clustering of applications with noise (DBSCAN) and Gaussian mixture model (GMM), to perform pavement-friction performance ratings across a statewide road network. A large, safety-oriented dataset is first generated based on the attributes possibly contributing to friction-related crashes. One-, two-, and multi-dimensional clustering analyses are performed to rate pavement friction. After using the Chi-square test, six ratings were identified and validated. These ratings are categorized as (0, 20], (20, 25], (25, 35], (35, 50], (50, 70], and (70, ∞). By effectively capturing the hidden, intricate patterns within the integrated, complex dataset and prioritizing friction-related safety attributes, the hybrid clustering algorithm can produce pavement-friction ratings that align effectively with the current practices of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) in friction management.

Language: en