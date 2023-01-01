Abstract

One of the most contentious issues in recent Supreme Court jurisprudence is the scope of an individual's right to bear arms. The Courtruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that individual gun ownership for self-defense is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment. InHeller, the Court defined the scope of this right by focusing on the Second Amendmentin isolation. However, a more appropriate reading of the Second Amendment requires consideration of how the right to gun ownership is impacted by other constitutional guarantees, including the right to life found in the Due Process Clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, the protections offered to citizens by the Privilegesor Immunities Clause, and the rights reserved to the states under the Tenth Amendment.

Language: en