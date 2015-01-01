Abstract

Art exhibitions, with a focus on water safety and drowning prevention, are rarely seen as a medium to address social justice and public health, or water safety awareness and drowning prevention efforts in communities. Globally, data have shown drowning is considered a "neglected public health threat" (World Health Organization, 2021, CDC, 2023). Additionally, reports have shown that across the globe there are demographic groups of people impacted by drowning, historical traumas, and social determinants, also impacting some communities that are at greater risk (WHO 2021, CDC, 2023). Although there are national and international efforts to address the importance of water safety, drowning prevention, and its disproportionate impact on historically marginalized, Black, Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC), and culturally and linguistically diverse (CLD) groups, alternative mediums, such as exhibitions of art, which can portray narratives of groups of people and their relationships with water, should be explored to counter stigma, and correct the narratives of BIPOC's communal relationships to water, in an effort combat drowning disparities. As readers, you are encouraged to participate in this ongoing research and enter the "POOL" http://poolphl.com/, and explore "A Social History of Segregation" and Learn http://poolphl.com/learn.html (POOL-ongoing, 2021).



