Sheridan KJ, Palmer R, Chalton DA, Bacar JN, Beckett J, Bellerby K, Brown L, Donaghy E, Finlayson A, Graham C, Robertson B, Taylor L, Gallidabino MD. Sci. Justice 2023; 63(4): 509-516.
Knowledge of the number of fibres transferred during a particular activity is essential for the interpretation of findings in similar criminal cases. In this regard, violent contacts and physical assaults still present a challenge, due to a lack of robust published data. Hereby, we present the outcome of an empirical study where different assault activities were simulated by a Jiu Jitsu team and participants were asked to play either the role of an aggressive 'assailant' or a defensive 'victim', wearing cotton garments (i.e., Gi's). Four different scenarios were simulated in replicates (n = 5), each of them involving different intensity levels (low and high) and duration times (30 and 60 s).
Activity level; Evaluation; Forensic; Likelihood ratio; Primary transfer; Textile fibres