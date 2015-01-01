Abstract

Background

Marine medicine is one of the medical fields that deals with the health and safety of people related to the sea but the marine medicine syllabus for education to the students is not specified yet. The present study aimed to develop the marine medicine syllabus to medical sciences students education.



Methods

This study was conducted in three phases. First, a literature review was conducted to find the concepts and topics related to marine medicine. Second, a content analysis research method was conducted. Data collection was done first by using semi-structured interviews with the 12 experts in marine medicine. Sampling was purposeful and continued until data saturation was reached. The information obtained from the interviews was analyzed by conventional content analysis with Geranheim's method. The found topics in the literature review and content analysis of interviews were combined and formed the initial draft of the marine medicine syllabus, which was validated with the Delphi method in the third phase. The Delphi was conducted in two rounds and the panel consisted of 18 experts in the field of marine medicine. After the completion of each round, the items that had less than 80% consensus among the participants were removed and the remaining topics after round two formed the final syllabus of the marine medicine.



Results

The findings showed that the marine medicine syllabus should include an overview of marine medicine, health at sea, common physical diseases and injuries at sea, subsurface medicine and hyperbaric, safety action in marine incidents, medical care at sea, psychology at sea and medical examinations of people working at sea main topics and their sub topics.



Conclusions

Marine medicine is an extent and specialized medical field which has been neglected and it is necessary to teach this lesson to medical sciences students with the syllabus found in the present study.

