Abstract

In the twentieth year of the twenty-first century, humanity is facing an unprecedented global crisis owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has brought about drastic changes in the way we live and work, as well as the way we move from one place to another, namely transportation. Previous studies have preliminarily found that mobility, travel behavior, and road traffic safety status experienced great changes after the outbreak of the COVID-19. The objective of this study is to explore how crash patterns have changed, as well as the contributing factors of such changes and the heterogeneity between counties in Florida. Thus, data of COVID-19 cases, crash, socioeconomic factors, and traffic volume of 2019 and 2020 are collected. Preliminary analyses show a considerable reduction from March to June. Substantial changes are shown in the proportions of crashes by time of occurrence and injury severity. Two types of statistical models are developed to identify factors of (1) changes in the percentages of crashes by type and (2) the numbers of crashes by type. The developed models reveal various demographic, socioeconomic, and travel factors. After controlling other factors, the total numbers of crashes are 14% lower after the outbreak. The most significant reductions are observed in peak-hour (22%), while no significant change is found in fatal crashes. The results show that the number of crashes has significantly decreased even after controlling the traffic volume, but some crash types (e.g., fatal) did not show a significant reduction. The findings are expected to provide some insights into better transportation planning and management to ensure traffic safety in a possible future epidemic.



