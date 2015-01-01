Abstract

This cross-sectional study sought to examine adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), benevolent childhood experiences (BCEs), and emotion dysregulation as they relate to psychopathology symptoms (posttraumatic stress disorder [PTSD], anxiety, depression) in university students in emerging adulthood. Students at a United States university (N = 1,498) completed an online survey during the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. Measures include the Adverse Childhood Experiences Questionnaire, Benevolent Childhood Experiences Scale, Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale-Short Form, PTSD Checklist for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5(th) edition, Patient Health Questionnaire 8, and Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7 Scale. ACEs significantly related to greater symptoms and positive screens for PTSD, depression, and anxiety. BCEs significantly related to fewer symptoms and positive screens for PTSD, depression, and anxiety. Emotion dysregulation was a significant mediator of relationships between ACEs and all symptom types (direct and indirect effects were both significant, supporting partial mediation). Emotion dysregulation was a significant partial mediator of relationships between BCEs and all symptom types (direct and indirect effects were both significant, supporting partial mediation).



RESULTS showed significant small moderation effects of BCEs on the relationships of ACEs-emotion dysregulation, ACEs-depression symptoms, ACEs-anxiety symptoms, and emotion dysregulation-PTSD symptoms. Implications for colleges and universities are discussed.

Language: en