Abstract

In the wake of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic, mental health has become a pivotal topic of discussion nationwide.1,2 Recognition of mental health disorders, mitigation of psychological distress during times of uncertainty, and abating negative stigma have become a focus of many groups, both internal and external to the medical field. Still, one of the most devastating sequelae of mental health afflictions is suicide.A retrospective review of all cases classified as suicide from January 2019 through December 2021 was conducted using the laboratory information system database within the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences, the county division that performs postmortem examinations of cases under the jurisdiction of Dallas County and some surrounding North Texas counties. A total of 846 cases were retrieved that occurred within Dallas County. This cohort consisted of 659 men and 187 women with an average age of 42.9 years (median, 40 years). This study highlights compelling trends of suicides within a localized portion of North Texas during a 3-year period in which the population endured momentous and unprecedented worldwide events.

Language: en