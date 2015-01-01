|
Citation
|
Koubaa I, Aden MO, Barrimi M. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(6): 2528-2533.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37363523
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is an important cause of death among patients affected by schizophrenia. The lifetime prevalence is 10-15%. The identification of factors associated with suicide attempts will help to identify preventive and therapeutic strategies to reduce the toll of suicide. AIMS: The purpose of this study is to investigate the prevalence of suicide attempts and their sociodemographic and clinical characteristics in Moroccan patients with schizophrenia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; substance use; depression; medication adherence; positive symptoms