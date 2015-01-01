Abstract

Suicide is an important cause of death among patients affected by schizophrenia. The lifetime prevalence is 10-15%. The identification of factors associated with suicide attempts will help to identify preventive and therapeutic strategies to reduce the toll of suicide. AIMS: The purpose of this study is to investigate the prevalence of suicide attempts and their sociodemographic and clinical characteristics in Moroccan patients with schizophrenia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study of patients admitted to our Hospital of Psychiatry in Morocco, between year and year, with adiagnosis f schizophrenia.



RESULTS: In our sample (n=304), 65 (21.4%) had attempted suicide. Suicide attempts were significantly and positively associated with a family history of bipolar disorder, comorbidity with a substance use disorder, a relatively short duration of treatment, poor adherence to medication, and severe general, positive, and depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: The prevention of suicide risk requires the effective management of depressive and addictive comorbidities, the reduction of schizophrenia symptoms through appropriate treatment and an effort to improve adherence.

