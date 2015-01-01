Abstract

Inferior dislocation of the hip is the rarest type of hip dislocation, mainly occurring from high-energy incidents, mostly from road traffic accidents or sports. It is generally an injury among adults. CASE PRESENTATION: A 17-year-old male sustained injuries as a pedestrian, and a 30-year-old male sustained a traffic accident as a motorcycle rider. Both patients complained of severe pain in the hip, decreasing range of motion, and the inability to weight bearing. In both, the affected hip joint was fixed in 90° flexion, abduction, and external rotation, and the leg was slightly shorter than the other limb. An X-ray showed the inferior dislocation of the right hip and left hip, respectively, without any sign of fracture. We reduced both dislocations closely after sedation without any complications during follow-ups.



CONCLUSION: This injury should be treated as an emergency, and reduction performed as soon as possible, within 6 h. It can be managed usually with closed reduction under general anesthesia. Close follow-up is necessary to prevent its complications, including avascular necrosis, associated fractures, neurovascular compromise, and articular cartilage injuries.

