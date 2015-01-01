Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic led to rapid and unexpected changes across the world, particularly in road safety. Thus, this work assesses the impact of COVID-19 accompanied by government preventive policies on road safety in Saudi Arabia by investigating the crash frequency and crash rates. A 4-year crash dataset relating to 2018-2021 was collected, covering about 71,000 km in total road length. It covers all intercity roads and some of the major intercity roads in Saudi Arabia with over 40,000 data logs of involved crashes. We considered three different time phases to observe road safety. These time phases were identified by the duration of government curfew measures against COVID-19 (before, during, and after). The crash frequency analysis showed that the curfew during COVID-19 significantly impacted the crash reduction. At a national level, the crash frequency decreased during 2020 and reached a 33.2% reduction compared to 2019 (the previous year), and it surprisingly continued decreasing in 2021 (the consequent year) to another 37.7% reduction although the government measures were lifted. Moreover, considering the traffic volume and road geometry, we analyzed crash rates for 36 selected segments, and the results showed a significant reduction in the crash rate before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a random effect negative binomial model was developed to quantify the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results showed that the reduction in crashes was significant during and after COVID-19. Also, single roads (two-lane, two-way) were found to be more dangerous than other types of roads.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic



Language: en