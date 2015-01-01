Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Evidence for effective fall prevention strategies is limited for people with cognitive impairment. Understanding what factors contribute to fall risk identifies potential intervention strategies. We aimed to determine if psychotropic and anti-dementia medication use are associated with falls in community-dwelling older people with mild-moderate cognitive impairment and dementia.



DESIGN: Secondary analysis of an RCT (i-FOCIS). PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 309 community-dwelling people with mild to moderate cognitive impairment or dementia from Sydney, Australia.



METHODS: Demographic information, medical history, and medication use were collected at baseline and participants were followed up for 1-year for falls using monthly calendars and ancillary telephone falls.



RESULTS: Psychotropic medication use was associated with an increased rate of falls (IRR 1.41, 95%CI 1.03, 1.93) and slower gait speed, poor balance and reduced lower limb function when adjusting for age, sex, education and cognition, as well as RCT group allocation when examining prospective falls. Antidepressants use increased the rate of falls in a similarly adjusted model (IRR 1.54, 95%CI 1.10, 2.15), but when additionally adjusting for depressive symptoms, antidepressant use was no longer significantly associated with falls while depressive symptoms was. Anti-dementia medication use was not associated with rate of falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychotropic medication use increases fall risk, and anti-dementia medication does not reduce fall risk in older adults with cognitive impairment. Effective management of depressive symptoms, potentially with non-pharmacological approaches, is needed to prevent falls in this population. Research is also required to ascertain the risks/benefits of withdrawing psychotropic medications, particularly in relation to depressive symptoms.

