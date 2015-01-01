Abstract

BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a robust risk factor for suicide. Studies have suggested an association between suicide and elevated inflammatory markers, although such evidence in PTSD is scarce. Suicide risk, PTSD, and inflammatory molecules are all shown to be associated with childhood maltreatment and genetic factors.



METHODS: We examined the association between suicidal ideation/risk and inflammatory markers in 83 civilian women with PTSD, and explored the possible influence of childhood maltreatment and inflammatory genes. Suicidal ideation and risk were assessed using the Beck Depression Inventory-II and the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview. Childhood maltreatment history was assessed with the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). Blood levels of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), interleukin-6 (IL-6) and high-sensitivity tumor necrosis factor-α were measured. Genetic polymorphisms of CRP rs2794520 and IL6 rs1800796 were genotyped.



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation was significantly positively correlated with hsCRP (p = 0.002) and IL-6 (p = 0.015) levels. Suicide risk weighted score was significantly positively correlated with hsCRP (p = 0.016) levels. The risk alleles of CRP rs2794520 and IL6 rs1800796 leading to increased respective protein levels were dose-dependently associated with higher risk of suicide (p = 0.007 and p = 0.029, respectively). The CTQ total score was significantly correlated with suicidal ideation and risk, but not with inflammatory marker levels. Furthermore, a multivariate regression analysis controlling for PTSD severity and potential confounders revealed that rs2794520 and rs1800796, but not hsCRP or IL-6 levels, significantly predicted suicidal ideation (p < 0.001) and risk (p = 0.007), respectively.



CONCLUSION: Genetic variations within inflammatory genes might be useful in detecting PTSD patients at high risk of suicide.

