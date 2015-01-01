SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hoss L, Richardson LS, Axelrod AD, Cravens Pickens J. Contemp. Fam. Ther. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10591-023-09665-w

37361258

PMC10050821

Providing therapy services via Telemental Health (TMH), or teletherapy, has exponentially increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. Although previous research demonstrates that TMH is as effective as in-person therapy, there is a dearth of research on how therapists should address technology-perpetrated abuse and intimate partner violence (IPV) over TMH. This is extremely problematic given the frequency in which violence occurs in romantic relationships. This manuscript aims to address this gap by providing concrete clinical guidelines based on existing literature and professional experience with engaging in TMH services. The authors review literature on technology-perpetrated abuse and discuss innovative ways to assess and treat IPV over TMH by adapting protocols from Domestic Violence-Focused Couple's Therapy. Within this, the authors integrate research on high-conflict couples to provide new suggestions on how to manage couples who escalate quickly and who are prone to violence. The manuscript will conclude with future directions for research.


Intimate partner violence; Treatment; Assessment; Technology-perpetrated abuse; Telemental health

