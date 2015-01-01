SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Setia S, Chiwhane A. Cureus 2023; 15(5): e39368.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.39368

PMID

37362485

PMCID

PMC10285569

Abstract

Organophosphates, also known as phosphate esters, are a category of pesticide compounds that function by indirectly inhibiting the activity of an enzyme called acetylcholinesterase (AChE). AChE is responsible for breaking down acetylcholine (ACh) at the neuromuscular junction into acetic acid and choline. These compounds cause various clinical presentations upon acute toxicity, among which intermediate syndrome (IMS) exhibits an unpredictable course. This report describes the case of a farmer who ingested monocrotophos and ethanol in a suicide attempt, leading to a prolonged stay in the hospital and invasive ventilation, along with complications including ventilator-associated pneumonia. The patient received a total of 9000 mg of atropine over his 14-day hospitalization period.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide attempt; poisoning; acetylcholinesterase; acute pesticide poisoning; atropine; farmer's suicide; insecticide; intermediate syndrome; opp; organophosphate

