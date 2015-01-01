Abstract

COVID-19, reduced funding and a shortage of healthcare workers has led to growing international concern about patient violence towards medical staff in medical settings. As the number of reported physical and verbal assaults increases, many medical staff are considering leaving their positions due to the resulting impact on their mental and physical wellbeing, creating a critical need to understand the causes for violence towards medical staff working on the front line. This study aims to examine the causes for patient violence towards medical staff in China during the COVID-19 pandemic. A case library was created containing twenty reported incidents of patient violence towards medical staff during the pandemic in China. Based on the Triadic Reciprocal Determinism (TRD) theory, we identify the personal, environmental, and behavioral factors, that cause incidents of violence towards medical staff. The outcome was set as 'Medical Staff Casualties', referring to whether, due to the violence experienced, the medical staff member was injured or died, or only experienced threatening or insulting behavior. Data was analyzed using Qualitative Comparative Analysis (QCA) to clarify the relationship between the different conditions and their relationship with the outcome. The study's results reveal that Relationship Closeness is a necessary condition for patient violence in the presence of outcome. Secondly, four distinct types of causes for patient violence towards medical staff were identified: Strong Relationship Oriented Violence, Healthcare Resources and Services Mismatched Violence, Violence caused by Ineffective Patient-Physician Communication, and Ineffective Communication Superimposed Low Patient Compliance Violence. Scientific guidance is provided for the creation of measures to prevent future violence towards medical staff from occurring. Strict precautions should be taken for preventing violence to protect a healthy society and harmonious medical environment, emphasizing the need for joint governance of multiple participants.

