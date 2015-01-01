Abstract

Suicide is a serious public health problem; however, suicides are preventable with evidence-based and often low-cost interventions. This study analyzes the online content of suicide prevention and helps websites in the context of preventive psychiatry. The universe and sample of the research consisted of 147 web pages whose links can be found on the most widely used international social media platforms and websites dedicated to suicide prevention. To conduct the content analysis, the crisis hotline guide prepared by the World Health Organization for suicide prevention and the guide prepared for media professionals were used in the data collection form created by the researchers. The majority of the websites were of European origin and were prepared by mental health and suicide prevention associations for suicide prevention and crisis intervention. Telephone helplines were the most common means of communicating with consultants via the web page. On the basis of the research findings, suggestions were generated regarding the scope, content, and sustainability of web pages for crisis intervention and suicide prevention prepared at the national and international levels.

Language: en