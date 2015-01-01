|
Zeng K, Cao F, Wu Y, Zhang M, Ding X. Curr. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37359704
Highly aggressive individuals tend to interpret others' motives and intentions as hostile in both offline and online social situations. The current study examined whether hostile interpretation bias can be modified to influence cyber-aggression in Chinese middle school students using an interpretation bias modification program. Gender differences and the heterogeneity of cyber-aggression were also investigated since previous studies suggest that they play important roles in determining the intervention effect. One hundred and twenty-one middle school students were randomized to receive either an eight-session interpretation bias modification task (CBM-I; n = 61) or an eight-session placebo control task (PCT; n = 60) over four weeks. Measures of hostile attribution bias and cyber-aggression were administered at baseline, post-training, and at one week follow-up.
Intervention; Cyber-aggression; Hostile attribution bias; Interpretation bias modification