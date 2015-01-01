Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to investigate compressed gas diving deaths in Australia from 2014-2018 and make comparison to those from 2001-2013 to identify ongoing problems and assess countermeasures.



METHODS: Media reports and the National Coronial Information System were searched to identify scuba diving deaths for 2014-2018, inclusive. Data were extracted from the witness and police reports, medical histories, and autopsies. An Excel® database was created and a chain of events analysis conducted. Comparisons were made with the earlier report.



RESULTS: Forty-two fatalities were identified, 38 using scuba and four using surface-supplied breathing apparatus involving 30 males and 12 females. The mean age of victims was 49.7 years, six years higher than the previous cohort. Fifty-four percent were obese. Six victims were unqualified, three were under instruction and at least 28 were experienced divers, significantly more than in the previous cohort. Health-related predisposing factors, predominantly obesity and cardiac-related, were identified as likely contributory to 26 incidents, and planning shortcomings to at least 22 deaths. One-third of the disabling conditions were primary drowning and one-quarter were cardiac. Three divers died subsequent to carbon monoxide poisoning and three likely from immersion pulmonary oedema.



CONCLUSIONS: Advancing age, obesity and the associated cardiac disease have become increasingly prevalent in diving fatalities and the need for appropriate assessment of fitness to dive is evident.

Language: en