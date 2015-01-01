|
Citation
Cailhol L, Marcoux M, Mathur A, Yrondi A, Birmes P. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1084730.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
37363177
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Patients with personality disorder (PD) are at risk for suicidal behavior and are frequently admitted for this reason to emergency departments. In this context, researchers have tried to identify predictors of their suicidal acts, however, the studies have been mostly retrospective, and uncertainty remains. To prospectively explore factors associated with suicide attempts (SA) in individuals screened for PD from the ecological context of emergencies.
Language: en
Keywords
|
emergency department; suicide; alexythimia; personality disorder; self-poisoning nonlethal suicide attempt; suicidal behavior (SB); suicidal ideation (SI)