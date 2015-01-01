|
Nikopaschos F, Burrell G, Clark J, Salgueiro A. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1145100.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37359880
AIM: The aim of this evaluation was to assess the impact of introducing a model of Trauma-Informed Care (TIC), comprising weekly Power Threat Meaning Framework (PTMF) Team Formulation and weekly Psychological Stabilisation staff training, to a National Health Service (NHS) adult acute inpatient mental health unit over a four-year period.
self-harm; inpatient; restraint; Power Threat Meaning Framework (PTMF); restrictive intervention; seclusion; stabilisation; Trauma-Informed Care (TIC)