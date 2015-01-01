Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prolonged exposure of train drivers to thermal discomfort can lead to occupational safety and health (OSH) risks, causing physical and mental injuries. Traditional method of treating human skin as a wall surface fail to observe accurate skin temperature changes or obtain human thermal comfort that adapts to the thermal environment.



METHODS: This study employs the Stolwijk human thermal regulation model to investigate and optimize the thermal comfort of train drivers. To minimize the time-consuming design optimization, a pointer optimization algorithm based on radial basis function (RBF) approximation was utilized to optimize the train cab ventilation system design and enhance drivers' thermal comfort. The train driver thermal comfort model was developed using Star-CCM+ and 60 operating conditions were sampled using an Optimal Latin Hypercube Design (Opt LHD).



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: We analyzed the effects of air supply temperature, air supply volume, air supply angle, solar radiation intensity and solar altitude angle on the local thermal sensation vote (LTSV) and overall thermal sensation vote (OTSV) of the train driver. Finally, the study obtained the optimal air supply parameters for the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) in the train cabin under extreme summer conditions, effectively improving the thermal comfort of the driver.

