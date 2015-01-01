SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lumley-Sapanski A, Schwarz K, Cano AV, Babiker MA, Crowther M, Death E, Ditcham K, Eltayeb AR, Jones MEK, Mir MP. Hum. Rights Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12142-023-00683-7

PMID

37362823

PMCID

PMC10173911

Abstract

COVID-19 has caused far-reaching humanitarian challenges. Amongst the emerging impacts of the pandemic is on the dynamics of human trafficking. This paper presents findings from a multi-methods study interrogating the impacts of COVID-19 on human trafficking in Sudan-a critical source, destination, and transit country. The analysis combines a systematic evidence review, semi-structured interviews, and a focus group with survivors, conducted between January and May of 2021. We find key risks have been exacerbated, and simultaneously, critical infrastructure for identifying victims, providing support, and ensuring accountability of perpetrators has been impeded. Centrally, the co-occurrence of the pandemic and the democratic transition undercut the institutional and governance capacity, limiting the anti-trafficking response and exposing already vulnerable groups to increased risks of human trafficking.

FINDINGS point to increased vulnerabilities for individuals with one or more of the following identities: migrants, refugees, females, and informal labourers.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Pandemic; Human trafficking; Intersecting crises; Modern slavery; Sudan; Transitional state

