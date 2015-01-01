SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Choi H, Shin S, Jeon J, Lee H, Lee J, Seo CH, Kim S, Park S, Woo SH. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01612840.2023.2219753

PMID

37364259

Abstract

A cross-sectional online survey was conducted to 1) investigate the prevalence of workplace violence and workers' emotional distress, 2) explore factors associated with workplace violence, and 3) assess workers' needs for preventive measures. A total of 763 community mental health workers participated in Korea. Among them, 85.85% of workers experienced workplace violence, including verbal (74.31%), emotional (66.45%), infectious (47.44%), informational (42.60%), sexual (32.50%), and physical (23.72%) abuse. Binary logistic regression analysis indicated that sex, occupation, certification, and working institution were significantly associated with workplace violence. Workplace violence affects workers' depression, anger, and anxiety negatively. The most-needed preventive measure is a two-person home visit.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print