Abstract

A cross-sectional online survey was conducted to 1) investigate the prevalence of workplace violence and workers' emotional distress, 2) explore factors associated with workplace violence, and 3) assess workers' needs for preventive measures. A total of 763 community mental health workers participated in Korea. Among them, 85.85% of workers experienced workplace violence, including verbal (74.31%), emotional (66.45%), infectious (47.44%), informational (42.60%), sexual (32.50%), and physical (23.72%) abuse. Binary logistic regression analysis indicated that sex, occupation, certification, and working institution were significantly associated with workplace violence. Workplace violence affects workers' depression, anger, and anxiety negatively. The most-needed preventive measure is a two-person home visit.

