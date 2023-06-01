|
Haliczer LA, Dixon-Gordon KL. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37364658
BACKGROUND: The defective self model of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) theorizes that individuals who are highly self-critical are more likely to choose NSSI to regulate emotions. This model indirectly suggests that individuals who engage in NSSI may experience more self-conscious emotions in response to negative social feedback, increasing risk for near-term NSSI. This study examined (1) whether individuals with a history of NSSI (vs. without) display greater self-conscious and negative emotional reactions to daily social stressors, and more problematic features of these daily social stressors, and (2) whether greater-than-usual negative emotional reactions and social stressor features predict NSSI urges and behaviors in daily life.
Emotions; Daily life; Deliberate self-harm; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Social stress