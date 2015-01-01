Abstract

Cyber-dating violence (cyber-DV) is a prevalent issue among adolescent girls that can have negative consequences including post-traumatic stress symptoms and suicidal ideations and attempts. In the aim to reduce its prevalence and impacts, researchers are increasingly relying on the identification of risk and protective factors associated with cyber-DV across multiple ecological contexts. The current study aimed to examine the influence of individual (e.g., dissociation), interpersonal (e.g., offline forms of dating violence) and community level (e.g., community support) factors associated with the cyber-DV victimization of adolescent girls. A sample of 456 adolescent girls (M = 16.17 years old, SD = 1.28) was recruited online to complete a survey. At the individual level, emotion dysregulation, dissociative symptoms, post-traumatic stress symptoms and resilience were measured. Offline forms of DV and a history of child sexual abuse were assessed at the interpersonal level. Finally, at the community level, community support, community resilience, neighborhood material and social disadvantage were evaluated.



RESULTS from a hierarchical logistic regression indicated that exposure to offline DV namely verbal-emotional DV, sexual DV, threats, as well as living in neighborhoods with lower levels of social disadvantage were significantly associated with an increased risk of cyber-DV victimization. Cyber-DV preventative intervention efforts should focus on incorporating cyber-DV specific modules and activities into offline DV prevention and intervention programs as to reduce the likelihood of adolescents suffering both forms of DV and their associated repercussions.

