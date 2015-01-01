|
Wallace A, Langevin R, Hébert M. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37359467
Cyber-dating violence (cyber-DV) is a prevalent issue among adolescent girls that can have negative consequences including post-traumatic stress symptoms and suicidal ideations and attempts. In the aim to reduce its prevalence and impacts, researchers are increasingly relying on the identification of risk and protective factors associated with cyber-DV across multiple ecological contexts. The current study aimed to examine the influence of individual (e.g., dissociation), interpersonal (e.g., offline forms of dating violence) and community level (e.g., community support) factors associated with the cyber-DV victimization of adolescent girls. A sample of 456 adolescent girls (M = 16.17 years old, SD = 1.28) was recruited online to complete a survey. At the individual level, emotion dysregulation, dissociative symptoms, post-traumatic stress symptoms and resilience were measured. Offline forms of DV and a history of child sexual abuse were assessed at the interpersonal level. Finally, at the community level, community support, community resilience, neighborhood material and social disadvantage were evaluated.
Risk factors; Protective factors; Adolescent girls; Community level; Cyber-dating violence; Individual level; Interpersonal level; Socioecological model