Knapp S. J. Contemp. Psychother. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10879-023-09588-5

37363717

PMC10251328

The death of a patient by suicide is one of the professional events most feared by psychotherapists and firearms are the most commonly used means of suicide. However, as the number of firearm owners within the United States has increased in recent years, so has the risk of firearm-related suicides. Suicidal patients with easy access to their firearms may give in to the wish to die and end their life with little opportunity for reflection or forethought. Furthermore, because the topic of gun control has become so polarized, patients may not always be open to discussing barriers between themselves and their firearms. Nonetheless, psychotherapists using non-judgmental, respectful, and collaborative lethal means counseling can substantially reduce patient suicides.


Firearms; Suicide prevention; Lethal means counseling; Means safety counseling

