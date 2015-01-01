SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Baranov V, De Haas R, Grosjean P. Journal of economic growth (Boston, Mass.) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10887-023-09223-x

37360000

PMC10067017

We document the historical roots and contemporary consequences of masculinity norms-beliefs about the proper conduct of men. We exploit a natural experiment in which convict transportation in the 18th and 19th centuries created a variegated spatial pattern of sex ratios across Australia. We show that in areas with heavily male-biased convict populations, relatively more men volunteered for World War I about a century later. Even at present these areas remain characterized by more violence, higher rates of male suicide and other forms of preventable male mortality, and more male-stereotypical occupational segregation. Moreover, in these historically male-biased areas, more Australians recently voted against same-sex marriage and boys-but not girls-are more likely to be bullied in school. We interpret these results as manifestations of masculinity norms that emerged due to intense local male-male competition. Once established, masculinity norms persisted over time through family socialization as well as peer socialization in schools.

Language: en

Cultural persistence; Identity; Masculinity; Natural experiment; Sex ratio

