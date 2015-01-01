Abstract

This study explores the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on low-income, Latinx mothers in Southern California with a history of depression, including undocumented mothers and members of mixed status families. Drawing participants from a parent study that provided a maternal depression intervention to Head Start mothers (n = 119), this mixed method study integrates qualitative and quantitative data in a convergent design. Thirty-four mothers completed semi-structured qualitative interviews and standardized questionnaires in the fall of 2020. Mothers shared overwhelming economic difficulties, with the majority reporting that their family income decreased and half reporting that they were unable to pay for housing. Stressors were compounded for undocumented mothers and members of mixed-status families who were excluded from major relief programs. Stress affected maternal mental health, and mothers with precarious status reported differences in functioning. Mothers also identified positive ways that they coped with adversity.



RESULTS show that Latinx mothers with a history of depression, particularly mothers with precarious immigration status, continue to suffer considerable economic, social, and emotional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social workers can support the human rights of this population by advocating for financial relief, food assistance, and the expansion of medical-legal partnerships and physical and mental health services.

Language: en